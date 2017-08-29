Delaware State Police Ask for Help in Locating Wanted Salisbury Man

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted Salisbury man, according to police.

Police said 48-year-old John I. Ott is wanted out of Sussex County courts for numerous counts of theft and criminal trespassing. Ott is wanted in connection with thefts in Seaford and Delmar, Delaware. DSP said he illegally entered private property, stole lawn equipment and construction tools then sold them at a local pawn shop.

DSP is asking that anyone with information on Ott's whereabouts contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090.