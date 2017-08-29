Community Foundation Activates Disaster Relief Fund for Texas - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Community Foundation Activates Disaster Relief Fund for Texas

Posted: 08/29/2017 11:48:00 -04:00 Updated:
Rescue boats fill a flooded street at flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (Photo: AP) Rescue boats fill a flooded street at flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (Photo: AP)

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury-based Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has activated its disaster relief fund to assist recovery efforts for areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The foundation said it will match the first $5,000 in donations to this emergency fund.

One-hundred percent of the contributions to the Community Foundation’s “Disaster Relief Fund” will be directed to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, according to officials. They said this will support the long-term recovery efforts for the storm-ravaged region.

"As the magnitude of the catastrophe confronting Texas and the Gulf coastal region unfolds, it is clear that a sustained relief effort will be required to assist survivors and their communities,” said CFES President Erica Joseph. “We last utilized our disaster relief efforts in response to local needs from Superstorm Sandy and saw firsthand the
generosity from those outside our region.”

“Living in an area vulnerable to storms, many of our own communities and citizens know too well the devastation of flooding," Joseph said. "We hope the contributions to this fund will allow the Lower Shore to spread its philanthropic spirit to our Gulf Coast neighbors." 

Contributions should be mailed to: Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Disaster Relief Fund, 1324 Belmont Avenue, Suite 401, Salisbury, MD 21804 or online at www.cfes.org/donate.

