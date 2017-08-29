Rehoboth Beach to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Outfall Project - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Outfall Project

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del- The City of Rehoboth Beach is holding a town hall meeting next month to educate the public on the construction implementation for the ocean outfall project.

The town hall will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1-4 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, 219 Rehoboth Ave. There will be a presentation by engineers and contractors for the project followed by a question and answer session.

The outfall project includes a new pump station at the wastewater treatment plant, a force main to convey the treated effluent to the ocean outfall and an outfall pipe with a diffuser to disperse the effluent into the ocean.

Crews plan on tentatively mobilizing equipment on Oct. 1, and work is to be completed by April 30, 2018.

For more information on the project, visit cityofrehoboth.com. For town hall questions, call the Communications Department at 302-227-2772 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.

