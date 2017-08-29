Man Suffers Burns in Millsboro Area House Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Suffers Burns in Millsboro Area House Fire

Posted: 08/29/2017 14:48:00 -04:00 Updated:
Tuesday morning's fire scene (Photo credit: Indian River VFC) Tuesday morning's fire scene (Photo credit: Indian River VFC)

MILLSBORO, Del.- A 69-year-old man had to be rushed to the hospital for burns sustained in a house fire that occurred Tuesday morning near Millsboro.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the blaze shortly after 10:30 a.m. inside the Winding Creek Village development in the 400 block of Woodside Road. 

The burn victim was transported to the Beebe Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, according to investigators.

Fire damage was estimated at $5,000. There were no other reported injuries.

Investigators, who ruled the fire accidental, determined it originated inside a trash container in the attached garage when cigarettes were thrown inside the container and ignited its contents. 

(Photo credit: Indian River VFC)

