Heavy Wind and Rain Pound Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Heavy wind and rains pounded Ocean City Tuesday morning, leaving beaches deserted for the day.

"It can get scary out here with the shore lines being pushed in for

the beach replenishment, there's not the sand bars out there to protect you," said Bob Banach of Ocean City.

Ocean City Beach Patrol said the effects of the strong winds can cause heavy surf, which in turn cause dangerous rip currents.

Despite the storm, Ocean City Beach Patrol said lifeguards will remain on duty. However, officials are encouraging beachgoers to stay safe.

"We encourage people if you're going to go on the beach or attempt to go in the water just make sure you look for a lifeguard cause they're about five blocks apart right now," said Lieutenant Ward Kovacs.

This morning, Kovacs said he was expecting worse from the storm.

"I anticipated after leaving yesterday that we'd have a little more beach erosion than

we have, but we've fared pretty well down here," said Kovacs.

Ocean City Beach Patrol said they will continue to monitor the weather conditions into tomorrow.