Maryland Police Respond to Fatal Accident in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Md. -- A bicyclist died while crossing the intersection of U.S. Route 13 and Cedar Lane Road in Fruitland on Tuesday.

Authorities said Frederick Cherry, 58, was traveling west on East Cedar Lane when the driver of a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck as traveling north on Route 13. Investigators determined that Cherry was struck by the pickup truck while attempting to cross the intersection.

Fruitland Police and Maryland State Police responded to the accident. Authorities said that alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a contributing factor to the collision. Fruitland Police is continuing to investigate the collision.