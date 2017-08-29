Rain Hits Chincoteague, Visitors Remain Optimistic

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Accomack County was hit the worst by Tuesday's storm, but that didn't stop people from enjoying their day.

Most areas received around two inches of rain. Some braved the nasty weather to get out to shops.

"In Chincoteague, it doesn't really matter if it's raining or whether the sun is shining, it's just always feels like you're on vacation here. There's just something inherintely healing about the island that we just naturally gravitate to," John Chadwick said.

People suited up with the rainy day essentials, umbrellas, hats, and ponchos.

"I'd rather be up on the beach you know with the sun and some swimming maybe, but we'll survive. I'm going to go here and buy an umbrella and then I'm going to go to the movies," Pat Keating said.

The bay swelled as the rain continued to fall, wind whipped through trees, and dismantled umbrellas.

Even though people were warned about the storm coming through the island, some were taken back by the magnitude of it all.

"I was surprised to see the puddles in the street are deep enough that the ducks are splashing in them. The ducks are just swimming through the beach," Beth Flannery said.

Now folks in Chincoteague are just waiting on the sun to come back out.