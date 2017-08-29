People in Centreville Battle Over Incoming Medical Marijuana Dis - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

People in Centreville Battle Over Incoming Medical Marijuana Dispensary

CENTREVILLE, Md. - For five years, Rebecca Fletcher served her country as a marine.
Four years ago, she retired after losing her right leg in active duty.

"It affects my life a lot," Fletcher said. "It affects just being able to do things normally. My bathroom is not big enough for a wheelchair to fit in - just like basic stuff."

Fletcher says she deals with pain every day. To treat the pain, she must travel across the Bay Bridge to get medication. She says that process can sometimes take all day.

But relief for Fletcher and others could be on its way.

The Town of Centreville could soon have it's first medical marijuana dispensary. Developers are eyeing the medical park near the Food Lion grocery store off Route 213.

Earlier this month, town commissioners took public comment about the proposed dispensary.

Some people, like Fletcher, came out in support, but others like Warren Wright are concerned about what it could bring to the neighborhood.


"I feel bad for her," Wright said. "I also feel bad for the mothers whose children are killed because they're high on marijuana."

Wright says Fletcher's situation is unfortunate, but still believes a medical marijuana dispensary in the community is too big a risk.

"There is a great feeling of, 'Not in my community,'" Wright said.

According to the town's attorney, state law says Centreville cannot stop a dispensary from opening, but town leaders can decide where it can do business.

Town leaders say the medical park near the Food Lion would be a good place.
Fletcher hopes to see it open soon.

