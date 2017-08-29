State Police Investigate Robbery at Leather Central

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.– The Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night robbery at Leather Central.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 7:54 p.m., when a man entered the store on Rehoboth Avenue and approached a store employee at the counter. The employee told police the man displayed a handgun and demanded money. The store employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash; the clerk was not injured in the robbery.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.