Delaware Guard Supporting Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Rescue boats fill a flooded street at flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (Photo: AP)

DELAWARE--In support of Texas relief efforts, the Delaware National Guard is assisting with evacuation efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

At approximately 4pm today, The Delaware National Guard launched a C-130 aircraft to Texas. Staff Officers were also sent to the National Guard Bureau Joint Operations Center near Washington, D.C., to assist in both the Intelligence and Operations sections. 

"We continue to monitor the situation and lean forward so we are ready to support at a moment's notice," said Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons, Adjutant General, Delaware National Guard. "The National Guard is unique because we have the dual mission of conducting the overseas warfight and supporting the homeland. Our troops have extensive experience in both missions."

While there are only ten Delaware Guardsmen currently deployed, the 166th Airlift Wing flies the C-130H model aircraft and is prepared to provide up to four aircraft and crews in the Gulf Region if needed. Additionally, the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is on standby as the unit is comprised of flight nurses and medical technicians. These Airmen and women are some of the most experienced in the country and are one of the most-deployed units in the Air Force inventory.

Depending on the duration and needs of the support, the Delaware National Guard is prepared to support additional requests in the communications, engineering, medical, security, aviation, equipment maintenance, and transportation areas.

  • Delmarva Responds To Texas Blood Banks Plea For Help

    Delmarva Responds To Texas Blood Banks Plea For Help

    Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is asking local residents to help it meet an URGENT request for over 2000 units of blood from fellow blood banks in Texas and across the Gulf coast to deal with tragedy from Tropical Storm Harvey, previously Hurricane Harvey.More
    Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is asking local residents to help it meet an URGENT request for over 2000 units of blood from fellow blood banks in Texas and across the Gulf coast to deal with tragedy from Tropical Storm Harvey, previously Hurricane Harvey.More

