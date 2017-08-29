Delmarva Responds To Texas Blood Banks Plea For Help

SALISBURY, Md.- Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is asking local residents to help it meet an URGENT request for over 2000 units of blood from fellow blood banks in Texas and across the Gulf coast to deal with tragedy from Tropical Storm Harvey, previously Hurricane Harvey.

The call for help is being spread in all types of ways.

Mandy Fletcher of Willards received a text message just a couple of days ago, it read the following.

"Hurricane Harvey impacting Blood Banks in Texas, help blood bank meet urgent request for platelets," she said, while reading from her phone screen.

She made she sure didn't waste any time.

"I just went over here and there was actually a line to donate," she said.

A line full of people who can save lives as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cripple parts of Texas.

Regardless of the conditions, people in Texas still need blood and blood products to survive.

But the conditions in Texas don't allow for blood donations to move forward.

"The donors that want tot donate aren't able to reach the donation sites to donate their blood, so that's why we're on standby to send them what they might need, you know, to help them out," said Suzanne Murray, volunteer recruiter at The Blood Bank of Delmarva.

But the blood bank can't do it alone, and the need for donors is growing.

"If our inventories aren't where they need to be, we can't help others that may be in need, other blood banks, and if we're in the situation where we need emergency blood supplies, we could count on those blood banks to help us," said Murray.

Jodie Hadler, was one of many who were anxiously awaiting to do their part.

She has a message for the rest of the community.

"Everybody should come out, there's nothing to it, it's painless, it's just a nice thing to do, to help people," she said.

A help the people in Texas, need now, more than ever.

The blood bank is asking people of all blood types to come out and make a donation this week.

For more information on how you can make your appointment, click here.