Clayton Police Chief Suspended With Pay

CLAYTON, Del.- Clayton's town council on Tuesday voted to place Police Chief Brian Hill on administrative leave with pay, weeks after Delaware State Police said Hill was cited for DUI.

The town council voted after a closed-doors executive session to place Hill on administrative leave pending the results of his court case.

State troopers say Hill was cited for DUI and failing to maintain a single lane following a traffic stop near Smyrna on Aug. 12.

"We have an obligation to look after our town and our citizens and our reputation and so forth and it's a balancing act in that we need to look out for the chief's rights to due process," said Mayor David Letterman.

Hill's salary information as not immediately available Tuesday.