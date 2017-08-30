Delaware Still Seeking Volunteers for Annual Coastal Cleanup - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Still Seeking Volunteers for Annual Coastal Cleanup

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State environmental officials are encouraging Delawareans to sign up for the 30th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup.

Preregistration for this year's cleanup, which will be held on Sept. 16, closes Friday.

The cleanup covers more than 45 sites in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties, including river and ocean shorelines as well as wetland and watershed areas.

Volunteers are encouraged to preregister online at the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's website to ensure that enough supplies are readied for each site.

Sites that still need additional volunteers are listed on DNREC's website.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 13 in Laurel

    Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 13 in Laurel

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-30 04:30:06 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-30 04:30:06 GMT
    LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police say a serious crash between a car and a tractor trailer shut down traffic in both directions on Route 13 Tuesday evening.According to police, it happened around 8:15 pm on the southbound lane of Sussex HigMore
    LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police say a serious crash between a car and a tractor trailer shut down traffic in both directions on Route 13 Tuesday evening.According to police, it happened around 8:15 pm on the southbound lane of Sussex HigMore

  • Teenager's Hair Color Causes Sussex Academy Dress Code Debate

    Teenager's Hair Color Causes Sussex Academy Dress Code Debate

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:02:12 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:02:12 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptableMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptableMore

  • Police: 33-Year-Old Florida Man Found Dead in Delaware

    Police: 33-Year-Old Florida Man Found Dead in Delaware

    08/29/2017 08:17:00 -04:002017-08-29 12:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-08-29 12:17:54 GMT
    Delaware State Police say the body of a 33-year-old Florida man was found in Delaware.More
    Police say the body of a 33-year-old Florida man was found in Delaware.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Teenager's Hair Color Causes Sussex Academy Dress Code Debate

    Teenager's Hair Color Causes Sussex Academy Dress Code Debate

    A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.

    Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptable (e.g. fuchsia, green, purple, etc.)." Keirstyn Reed recently dyed her hair bright red, and says on the first day of school, Sussex Academy Director Dr. Patricia Oliphant pulled her aside in the hallway.

    More

    A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.

    Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptable (e.g. fuchsia, green, purple, etc.)." Keirstyn Reed recently dyed her hair bright red, and says on the first day of school, Sussex Academy Director Dr. Patricia Oliphant pulled her aside in the hallway.

    More

  • Heavy Wind and Rain Pound Ocean City

    Heavy Wind and Rain Pound Ocean City

     Heavy wind and rains pounded Ocean City Tuesday morning, leaving beaches deserted for the day.

    Ocean City Beach Patrol said the effects of the strong winds can cause heavy surf, which in turn cause dangerous rip currents. 

    Despite the storm, Ocean City Beach Patrol said lifeguards will remain on duty. However, officials are encouraging beachgoers to stay safe. 

    More

     Heavy wind and rains pounded Ocean City Tuesday morning, leaving beaches deserted for the day.

    Ocean City Beach Patrol said the effects of the strong winds can cause heavy surf, which in turn cause dangerous rip currents. 

    Despite the storm, Ocean City Beach Patrol said lifeguards will remain on duty. However, officials are encouraging beachgoers to stay safe. 

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices