Dover Police Adjust Policy After Canine-Involved Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Adjust Policy After Canine-Involved Shooting

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. --- Following an incident earlier this month in which a dog’s remains were given to sanitation workers for disposal, Dover Police say they have reached a memorandum of understanding with a local SPCA group to handle the remains of dogs that may be shot by officers in the line of duty.

Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman, said the change was made after police “were forced to euthanize” a large, aggressive dog while officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Alonzo Drive on Aug. 2.

With no contract with Kent County SPCA to handle the dog’s remains and no other good options available, Hoffman said the officers made a decision to have the city’s public works department collect them.

But Homeowner Jasmine Dukes said the policy change comes far too late, since it was her dog, that was killed in the shooting

“I didn't bury him. I didn't have a proper burial for him or anything for him,” she said.

Police say they arrested Jasmine's son, Khalil Seward, and 22-year-old Equan Barber and found drugs and firearms during the search. Seward was accused of using a large aggressive dog, identified by Dukes as brown, and police said officers were forced to shoot brown in this room.

Dukes and family members have disputed the police narrative, saying police killed Brown despite an attempt to try and secure Brown in a closet.

But Dukes said she is also very upset that she was not able to collect Brown’s remains.

"I've had him since he was a baby. He was a family member,” she said.

Since the incident, Hoffman said an MOU was reached with Kent County SPCA to address similar situations.

But he also defended officers’ actions in killing Brown, saying it was necessary to preserve life. He also pointed to an incident involving Brown in July that lead to a “bite report.

"This was a dog that posed a very serious threat to our officers as well as the suspects in the home, especially in that situation with two firearms being in the room, one in the suspect's hand,” he said.

Dukes said she is weighing her options in light of the situation, but maintains Brown was not a dangerous dog.

"I don't understand,” she said. “I just know what happened that day wasn't right."

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 13 in Laurel

    Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 13 in Laurel

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-30 04:30:06 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-30 04:30:06 GMT
    LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police say a serious crash between a car and a tractor trailer shut down traffic in both directions on Route 13 Tuesday evening.According to police, it happened around 8:15 pm on the southbound lane of Sussex HigMore
    LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police say a serious crash between a car and a tractor trailer shut down traffic in both directions on Route 13 Tuesday evening.According to police, it happened around 8:15 pm on the southbound lane of Sussex HigMore

  • Teenager's Hair Color Causes Sussex Academy Dress Code Debate

    Teenager's Hair Color Causes Sussex Academy Dress Code Debate

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:02:12 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:02:12 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptableMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptableMore

  • Police: 33-Year-Old Florida Man Found Dead in Delaware

    Police: 33-Year-Old Florida Man Found Dead in Delaware

    08/29/2017 08:17:00 -04:002017-08-29 12:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-08-29 12:17:54 GMT
    Delaware State Police say the body of a 33-year-old Florida man was found in Delaware.More
    Police say the body of a 33-year-old Florida man was found in Delaware.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Teenager's Hair Color Causes Sussex Academy Dress Code Debate

    Teenager's Hair Color Causes Sussex Academy Dress Code Debate

    A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.

    Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptable (e.g. fuchsia, green, purple, etc.)." Keirstyn Reed recently dyed her hair bright red, and says on the first day of school, Sussex Academy Director Dr. Patricia Oliphant pulled her aside in the hallway.

    More

    A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.

    Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptable (e.g. fuchsia, green, purple, etc.)." Keirstyn Reed recently dyed her hair bright red, and says on the first day of school, Sussex Academy Director Dr. Patricia Oliphant pulled her aside in the hallway.

    More

  • Heavy Wind and Rain Pound Ocean City

    Heavy Wind and Rain Pound Ocean City

     Heavy wind and rains pounded Ocean City Tuesday morning, leaving beaches deserted for the day.

    Ocean City Beach Patrol said the effects of the strong winds can cause heavy surf, which in turn cause dangerous rip currents. 

    Despite the storm, Ocean City Beach Patrol said lifeguards will remain on duty. However, officials are encouraging beachgoers to stay safe. 

    More

     Heavy wind and rains pounded Ocean City Tuesday morning, leaving beaches deserted for the day.

    Ocean City Beach Patrol said the effects of the strong winds can cause heavy surf, which in turn cause dangerous rip currents. 

    Despite the storm, Ocean City Beach Patrol said lifeguards will remain on duty. However, officials are encouraging beachgoers to stay safe. 

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices