Dover Police Adjust Policy After Canine-Involved Shooting

DOVER, Del. --- Following an incident earlier this month in which a dog’s remains were given to sanitation workers for disposal, Dover Police say they have reached a memorandum of understanding with a local SPCA group to handle the remains of dogs that may be shot by officers in the line of duty.

Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman, said the change was made after police “were forced to euthanize” a large, aggressive dog while officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Alonzo Drive on Aug. 2.

With no contract with Kent County SPCA to handle the dog’s remains and no other good options available, Hoffman said the officers made a decision to have the city’s public works department collect them.

But Homeowner Jasmine Dukes said the policy change comes far too late, since it was her dog, that was killed in the shooting

“I didn't bury him. I didn't have a proper burial for him or anything for him,” she said.

Police say they arrested Jasmine's son, Khalil Seward, and 22-year-old Equan Barber and found drugs and firearms during the search. Seward was accused of using a large aggressive dog, identified by Dukes as brown, and police said officers were forced to shoot brown in this room.

Dukes and family members have disputed the police narrative, saying police killed Brown despite an attempt to try and secure Brown in a closet.

But Dukes said she is also very upset that she was not able to collect Brown’s remains.

"I've had him since he was a baby. He was a family member,” she said.

Since the incident, Hoffman said an MOU was reached with Kent County SPCA to address similar situations.

But he also defended officers’ actions in killing Brown, saying it was necessary to preserve life. He also pointed to an incident involving Brown in July that lead to a “bite report.

"This was a dog that posed a very serious threat to our officers as well as the suspects in the home, especially in that situation with two firearms being in the room, one in the suspect's hand,” he said.

Dukes said she is weighing her options in light of the situation, but maintains Brown was not a dangerous dog.

"I don't understand,” she said. “I just know what happened that day wasn't right."