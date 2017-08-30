Grand Opening Tonight for New Cancer Institute in Ocean Pines

OCEAN PINES, Md.- Peninsula Regional Health System will cut the ribbon on its new Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute Ocean Pines on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 7-9 p.m.

The event will feature free food, facility tours, live entertainment and more. Parking for the event, with free shuttle service, will be available at St. John Neumann Church, 11211 Beauchamp Road, Berlin.

The 20,000-square-foot building is located at 11105 Cathage Road Berlin, outside the Ocean Pines North Gate off Route 589. It is home to comprehensive cancer services, including a team of physician specialists and advanced cancer technology, according to officials.

Officials said the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute Ocean Pines will offer radiation therapy with the TrueBeam imageguided radiotherapy and radiosurgery system, accurate to within less than a millimeter to help spare healthy tissue while killing cancer cells.

Officials said the new cancer institute will also be home to a modern, infusion therapy center, designed to make chemotherapy easier for patients.

People with cancer treated at the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute will also find cancer support services, nutritional consultants and a healing garden. Patients will be able to access clinical trials thanks to Peninsula Regional’s participation in the Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network, National Cancer Institute studies and more.