Heavy Labor Day Weekend Traffic Expected at Md. Toll Facilities

UNDATED- The Maryland Transportation Authority says more than 1.8 million motorists are anticipated to pass through its toll facilities over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The aforementioned total represents a 1 percent increase in traffic volumes compared to last year, according to the MDTA. Officials anticipate the following number of vehicles to travel its toll facilities between Friday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 4:

William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge (US 50/301) – more than 356,000.

John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95) – more than 441,600.

Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95, I-395) – more than 465,200.



An additional 561,000 vehicles are projected to travel the Francis Scott Key Bridge

(I-695), the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895), the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge

(US 40) and the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge (US 301) combined. All totals represent traffic in both directions.

The MDTA offers the following travel tips for this holiday weekend:

- Travel off-peak when heading to and from the Eastern Shore. The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend include:

Thursday – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday – before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Saturday – before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Sunday – before 8 a.m. and after midnight

Labor Day Monday – before 10 a.m. and after midnight

To view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov. Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic conditions.