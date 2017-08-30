Police Searching for Missing Ellendale Man

ELLENDALE, Del.– Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 73-year-old Ellendale man reported as missing.

David H. Piper was last seen at around 10 a.m. Monday at his home located in the 18000 block of Piper Lane.

Piper is described as black male, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, long sleeve khaki shirt, khaki baseball hat and glasses.

Troopers have been unable to make contact with Piper to check on his welfare. Police said attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare. He may be operating a maroon 1999 Ford F250 pick up truck with Delaware registration CL36872.

Anyone with information about Piper's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provide by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.