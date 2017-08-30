Grandmother Killed, 2 Grandchildren Injured in Laurel Crash

Grandmother Killed, Grandchildren Injured in Laurel Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

LAUREL, Del.- A crash in Laurel is under investigation after a grandmother died and two of her grandchildren were injured on Tuesday night, according to Delaware State Police. 

Troopers said 60-year-old Carman L. Williams, of Philadelphia, was driving a Buick Lucerne on Gordy Road when she stopped at the intersection of Sussex Highway.  A bobtail tractor was approaching the Lucerne when for unknown reasons, police said, Williams' car entered the intersection and was struck by the tractor trailer on the driver's side.  

Williams was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to DSP. She was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.  

Troopers said Williams' grandchildren, a 25-year-old male and 17-year-old female were taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford for their non-life-threatening injuries and later released. 

The 62-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, according to police. 

Police said they are continuing their investigation into the crash in Laurel. 

