Probation Check Leads to Drug Arrest in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del.- A probation check led to an arrest of a Harrington man, according to police.

Officers went to Ryan Lefort's home on the 200 block of Hanley Street where they discovered drugs and paraphernalia, police said.

Lefort was taken into custody by probation officers and turned over to the Harrington Police Department.

Inside Lefort's home, officers found 20 baggies of heroin, 0.6 grams of crack cocaine, 48 hypodermic needles, 18 suboxone strips and several other pieces of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Lefort was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, maintaining a drug property, possession or consumption of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Probation and parole officers also arrested Lefort for violation of probation and obtained an administrative warrant for that charge.

He was arrainged via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute.