Mother and Son Arrested for Domestic Dispute in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington Police said they arrested a mother and son after a domestic dispute in Harrington.

Police said 21-year-old Quantez D. Harris and his mother, 42-year-old Dorothy C. Hinton went to the Diamond Court Apartment complex to pick up Harris' child from the child's mother. During an argument Harris and Hinton assaulted two victims and ran away before police arrived at the apartment, according to Harrington Police.

The victims suffered minor injuries, according to police, and damage to their home as a result of the assault.

Police said they obtained a warrant for Harris and Hinton before the mother and son turned themselves in.

Harris and Hinton were both charged with two counts of offensive touching, third degree trespassing and third degree conspiracy, according to Harrington Police. Harris was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000.

Police said both were arraigned and released on unsecured bond.