Stretches of Beach to Reopen at DNREC’s Cape Henlopen State Park

LEWES, De. -- DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation and Fish & Wildlife announced today that parts of ocean beach at Cape Henlopen State Park will reopen September on 1.

Ocean beach between Gordons Pond and Herring Point as well as the ocean side on The Point on Cape Henlopen will reopen at the beginning of the month. DNREC's said these sections are reopening following the end of beachnesting bird season and will now be accessible for fall surf-fishing.

These stretches of beach have been closed since March 1 to help protect the threatened and endangered beachnesters and migratory shorebirds, which include red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and other species.

According to DNREC, the bay side of The Point will remain closed until October 1, which they said will help to give refuge to the migrating birds that pass through Delaware on their way to the south for the winter.