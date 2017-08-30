Md. Cannabis Panel Unaware of Federal Investigation of Licensee

A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.

Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptable (e.g. fuchsia, green, purple, etc.)." Keirstyn Reed recently dyed her hair bright red, and says on the first day of school, Sussex Academy Director Dr. Patricia Oliphant pulled her aside in the hallway.