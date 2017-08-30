Congestion Relief Project Announced for Severn River Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Governor Larry Hogan announced today that a construction project will begin next week on Annapolis’ Severn River Bridge to relieve congestion for hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors who travel that route every year.

The project will add a fourth eastbound lane on the US 50 bridge over the Severn River to address recurring and growing congestion. The project will shift the existing median and restrip to provide seven through-lane travel. There will be four lanes on eastbound US 50 and three lanes on the westbound side. The construction will stretch from Rowe Boulevard across the Severn River Bridge to the MD 2/MD 450 interchange.

Gov. Hogan said that nearly 126,000 drivers face serious road backups over this bridge, which can oftentimes be filled with more than 145,000 vehicles on a typical summer Friday.

"It is a serious bottleneck that is a constant headache for many Marylanders who live in Annapolis and the Broadneck Peninsula, as well as for commuters and vacationers trying to reach the Eastern Shore,” said Gov. Hogan. “Moving forward with this important project and getting construction underway is great news for Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, the Eastern Shore, and for the State of Maryland. With these improvements, we are continuing to help Maryland citizens go about their daily lives in a faster, more efficient, and safer manner.”

Construction is set to begin next week and will be completed Memorial Day weekend of 2018. Three lanes of traffic will be open for travelers during the day; nighttime closures will begin September 5. The project also entails reconstruction to the existing bridge deck and catwalk under the bridge, placing precast barriers on the bridge, and installing new steel cross frames.