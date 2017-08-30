Open House Held for New Cancer Institute in Ocean Pines

A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.
Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptable (e.g. fuchsia, green, purple, etc.)." Keirstyn Reed recently dyed her hair bright red, and says on the first day of school, Sussex Academy Director Dr. Patricia Oliphant pulled her aside in the hallway.More
Dover Police Corporal Mark Hoffman says police now have a deal with the Kent County SPCA to handle canine remains after an Italian Mastiff named "Brown" was shot and killed during a police arrest on August 2nd.More
Heavy wind and rains pounded Ocean City Tuesday morning, leaving beaches deserted for the day.
Ocean City Beach Patrol said the effects of the strong winds can cause heavy surf, which in turn cause dangerous rip currents.
Despite the storm, Ocean City Beach Patrol said lifeguards will remain on duty. However, officials are encouraging beachgoers to stay safe.More
