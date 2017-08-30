Open House Held for New Cancer Institute in Ocean Pines

OCEAN PINES, Md. – Peninsula Regional Medical Center is hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening for it’s brand new, state of the art cancer center in Worcester County.

The Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute Ocean Pines, located on Cathage Rd. just off of Route 589 near the North Gate, is a 20,000 square-foot facility with a vast array of treatment options and state of the art radiation therapy systems.

According to PRMC, 40% of its cancer patient live in Worcester and Sussex Counties. With the new facility in Ocean Pines, it will drastically cut down on travel time to Salisbury or even treatment centers across the bridge.

Dr. John R. Mansueti, the cancer liaison physician at the Ocean Pines location, said having a location that’s more convenient for the patient will make treatment better as well.

“The ability to only have to drive a few miles to the cancer treatment everyday is huge,” Mansueti said. “Especially in certain cases when a patient just doesn't feel well. “So, to have a very quick trip to the cancer and then back into their own home is fantastic for the cancer patient."

Mansueti said all are encouraged to check out the new facility during Wednesday’s open house. The event runs from 7 pm to 9 pm at 11105 Cathage Rd. in Berlin.