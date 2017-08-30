'Talbot Goes Purple' Raises Awareness, Educates On Drug Addiction

EASTON, Md.- John Duty is about to be a senior in high school, yet at such a young age, he says he's personally seen the effects of drugs.

"My best friend's brother lost a leg due to opioid abuse and also my uncle used opioids, which led him to an action, which caused him to serve 20 years in prison," Duty said.

On Wednesday, Duty wore purple to show he wouldn't fall victim to drugs.

He's part of a student and teacher-run club that's fundraising and informing. The goal is to educate the public on drugs.

"Most kids don't know the effects of what could happen just by one time," Duty said.

The project is called Talbot Goes Purple.

"My fellow sheriffs on the shore and the troopers that I've worked with, we've never seen anything like this," said Sheriff Joe Gamble.

The Sheriff spearheaded the project along with Easton's Tidewater Rotary Club. He says he's seen drug addiction become deadly many times.

"Parents need to understand they are raising kids in the deadliest drug epidemic in the history of our country," Gamble said.

Gamble shared that message to teachers at opening day this morning. While that was happening, crews were busy downtown installing purple lights and banners. In St. Michaels, purple wooden light bulbs decorated parts of the town.

Organizers say, now through September, the county will be covered in purple.

"It's going to take a while but I'm confident we're going to turn numbers back," Gamble said.

It's a project from and for the community.

"If we can just reach a few kids, then our goal's accomplished," Duty said.

On Sept. 1, Talbot Goes Purple will be present at the Easton High School football game. Both players and fans are expected to be wearing purple.

More Talbot Goes Purple events are scheduled for September. Information can be found at on their website.