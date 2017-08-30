Cambridge Recovery Center Hosts Opioid Awareness Event

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, the Dri-Dock Recovery Center in Cambridge hosted an opioid awareness event Wednesday afternoon.

The event was open to the public and featured speakers, information and resources regarding treatment services, and narcan training.

Jennifer Washington, who is the Dri-Dock supervisor and Midshore narcan trainer, said the event was about reaching out to those in need.

"We just treat everyone with respect here and give them the opportunity to start a new life," said Washington.

Washington said the Dri-Dock Recovery Center in Cambridge is a "safe haven" recovering addicts can turn to for free support and services.

The center's staff is mainly made up of long-term recovering addicts.

"It's been very rewarding since I started back in April. I think just helping people -- people wanting to come to me -- people I don't even really know coming to me and asking for help," said Jamie Schultz, the center's women peer support specialist.

Washington said initiatives tackling the Eastern Shore opioid epidemic must happen at the local level.

"Every county has an issues, and we're all trying to get together to conquer these issues and better what's going on right now," said Washington.

The center offers walk-in narcan training every Tuesday.