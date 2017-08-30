Ditches in Whaleyville cause Flood Issues

Trees, shrubbery, and large branches are in ditches on Sheppard's Crossing Road. The ditches are meant to reduce flooding in Whaleyville, but homeowners like Joyce Phillips say that's not the case.

"It's flooded, four times now. After the second time, I couldn't afford flood insurance," says Joyce Phillips.

Earlier this month Joyce's house was damaged due to flood waters, one of Joyce's neighbors recalls that moment.

"I was helping my neighbor move her furniture from the first floor up, the water had come in the house, above my knees," says Shirley Truitt.

Joyce and Shirley say the ditches are not being cleaned out and they believe it's preventing water from properly flowing through them.

"They get to our tax ditches to clean these ditches, why aren't they being done. If they are not going to do it then we can take our tax dollars and get someone else to do it," says Phillips.

Joyce is referring to Wayne Tulls, he manages the ditches on Sheppard Crossing Road.

But Tulls says this is his first time hearing that the ditch needs to be cleaned. He says he's only required to remove or cut trees in ditches once a year."