Tires Stolen From Georgetown Car Dealership

Anyone with information about the theft or about this car is asked to contact Delaware State Police.

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people involved with stealing tires from a car dealership near Georgetown, Delaware State Police said.

According to police, 12 tires and rims were stolen off trucks three parked at First State Chevrolet on DuPont Boulevard sometime through the night of Aug. 26 and into the morning of Aug. 27, police said.

The next day, troopers reported that two more cars were completely stripped of their tires and rims. The tires and rims stolen are reported to be valued at more than $20,000 total.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Simpson at 302-752-3855. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.