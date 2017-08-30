Judge Orders Bright Rock Christian Academy to Stop Issuing Diplomas

DOVER, Del. --- A Delaware Superior Court Judge this month ordered Bright Rock Christian Academy in Dover to stop issuing diplomas until it complies with investigators from the state Department of Justice who are looking into complaints about the organization.

The judge on Aug. 4 said Bright Rock its principals were in contempt and were ordered to stop "soliciting, offering, charging for, or attempting to offer or charge for diploma or education services in Delaware until such time as it complies with the investigative demands."

The Delaware Department of Justice said on Wednesday that its consumer protection unit had been looking into complaints from former Bright Rock students claiming diplomas they received from the organization were not being accepted by institutions of higher learning.

"The Consumer Protection Unit commenced an investigation in and served Bright Rock, its principals, and affiliates with a subpoena, which Bright Rock ignored. CPU then obtained a Civil Investigative Demand from the Superior Court in . Bright Rock produced a deficient, incomplete and untimely response to the CID, after which CPU asked the Superior Court for relief to ensure that Bright Rock and its principals and affiliates properly comply with their efforts to further investigate the matter," said Nicole Magnusson, a DoJ spokeswoman.

According to the AG's office, Bright Rock has operated under various names since approximately 2006, including:

Bertha E. Roach Academy

Bertha Roach Christian High School

Bertha Roach Christian School

Bertha Elizabeth Roach Christian School

B.E.R. Academy

B.E.R. Christian High School

Bright Rock Christian Academy

The Enlighten Center

Magnusson said the order enjoins Bright Rock, its principals, and affiliates from "soliciting, offering, charging for, or attempting to offer or charge for diploma or education services in Delaware." It also suspended their corporate charter and enjoined them from "organizing in any form for the purpose of rendering diploma or education services in Delaware, and assesses fines and penalties."

"These injunctions and sanctions remain in place until Bright Rock, its principals and affiliates come into compliance with the CID," she said.

DoJ also released numerous recommendations for people considering non-public K-12 education services in Delaware: