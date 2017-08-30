Judge Orders Bright Rock Christian Academy to Stop Issuing Diplomas

Judge Orders Bright Rock Christian Academy to Stop Issuing Diplo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del. --- A Delaware Superior Court Judge this month ordered Bright Rock Christian Academy in Dover to stop issuing diplomas until it complies with investigators from the state Department of Justice who are looking into complaints about the organization.

The judge on Aug. 4 said Bright Rock its principals were in contempt and were ordered to stop "soliciting, offering, charging for, or attempting to offer or charge for diploma or education services in Delaware until such time as it complies with the investigative demands." 

The Delaware Department of Justice said on Wednesday that its consumer protection unit had been looking into complaints from former Bright Rock students claiming diplomas they received from the organization were not being accepted by institutions of higher learning. 

"The Consumer Protection Unit commenced an investigation in August 2016 and served Bright Rock, its principals, and affiliates with a subpoena, which Bright Rock ignored. CPU then obtained a Civil Investigative Demand from the Superior Court in April 2017.  Bright Rock produced a deficient, incomplete and untimely response to the CID, after which CPU asked the Superior Court for relief to ensure that Bright Rock and its principals and affiliates properly comply with their efforts to further investigate the matter," said Nicole Magnusson, a DoJ spokeswoman.

According to the AG's office, Bright Rock has operated under various names since approximately 2006, including:

  • Bertha E. Roach Academy
  • Bertha Roach Christian High School
  • Bertha Roach Christian School
  • Bertha Elizabeth Roach Christian School
  • B.E.R. Academy
  • B.E.R. Christian High School
  • Bright Rock Christian Academy
  • The Enlighten Center

Magnusson said the order enjoins Bright Rock, its principals, and affiliates from "soliciting, offering, charging for, or attempting to offer or charge for diploma or education services in Delaware." It also suspended their corporate charter and enjoined them from "organizing in any form for the purpose of rendering diploma or education services in Delaware, and assesses fines and penalties."

"These injunctions and sanctions remain in place until Bright Rock, its principals and affiliates come into compliance with the CID," she said.

DoJ also released numerous recommendations for people considering non-public K-12 education services in Delaware:

  • Research the nonpublic education organization to see what accreditations or certifications the school possess, including information provided by the U.S. Department of Education;
  • Does the nonpublic school have a physical location or is it an online learning organization—online schools will have different accreditations and standards that may not qualify its students for certain employment or higher education;
  • Inquire about the nonpublic school’s curriculum, and how academic performance is assessed and results reported—legitimate schools may have routine exams and will report a student’s performance in a consistent manner;
  • An organization or nonpublic school promising a diploma or certificate for a large fee and little, if any, actual academic performance could be a scam and are cautioned against;
  • A legitimate nonpublic school will require its students to perform academically and will have consistent means of testing that performance through routine exams or practicums;
  • Ask the organization or nonpublic school for information on their alumni status such as top employers or institutions of higher learning that their graduates have been admitted to;
  • Ask the employer or institution of higher learning you seek admission to whether a diplomas or certificate from that school will be accepted; and
  • The Delaware Department of Education does not endorse, accredit, approve or monitor curriculum for any nonpublic school, or validate any type of credential provided by those schools.

 

