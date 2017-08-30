New Recovery Home Opens in Seaford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Recovery Home Opens in Seaford

By Madeleine Overturf
SEAFORD, Del. - Sussex County non-profit Square One DE Inc. can now help double the amount of men in recovery.

The organization recently purchased their second sober living house, called "Rob's House." It can house 10-12 men, compared to their first property "Mac's House" which houses eight.

"With our homes being opened, they're going to be able to come in and recover," Square One DE Inc Co-Founder David Baugh says. "They're going to have accountability, they're going to have love and you know just a family that's there to support them."

Baugh and co-founder Shane McCarty--a probation/parole officer--says the need for longterm recovery centers is crucial.

"You cannot recover in 30 days. Basically what you are doing is detoxing yourself," says McCarty. "People would get out of these 30 day treatment facilities and go right back to where they came from. Number one: you don't do that because then you put yourself in the same place around the same people and you end up doing the same things and you're back into this cycle again of addiction."

Mac's House Coordinator Dave Sagers, who is in recovery, says it means so much to have a safe and supportive space to call home.

"It's an odd thing, but it's good to be around other addicts. We help each other," he says. "Because we all go through the same kind of issues, the same kind of anxieties, the same thing: we don't feel we are good enough."

Sagers says the houses' rules--including a curfew, drug testing, and requirement to have a job or find one--really make a difference.

"A lot of the guys who moved in didn't have jobs. Now they have jobs," he says. "Now they started to do things to become a productive member of society again. Without that house or something like this, they may not have that."

McCarty and Baugh say they hope to expand to a third house, as demand is incredibly high.

"We've had so many applications. It pains us to turn people away," Baugh says. "The need is huge and we are going to do everything we can to fight this epidemic."

Most of Rob's House's furniture and appliances are donated, such as Coastal Maytag contributing the washer and dryer. 

"The amazing thing is the community support," says McCarty. "A lot of people use the term NIMBY--'not in my backyard.' We have not had that in the town of Seaford which is really a blessing."

To apply to Rob's House or for more information on Square One DE Inc, click here or message the organizers directly at davidb4htr@gmail.com and shanemccarty@comcast.net

 

 

