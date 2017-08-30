Frankford Man and His Team Gear Up To Deploy To Texas

Dover Police Corporal Mark Hoffman says police now have a deal with the Kent County SPCA to handle canine remains after an Italian Mastiff named "Brown" was shot and killed during a police arrest on August 2nd.More
Dover Police Corporal Mark Hoffman says police now have a deal with the Kent County SPCA to handle canine remains after an Italian Mastiff named "Brown" was shot and killed during a police arrest on August 2nd.More
A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.
Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptable (e.g. fuchsia, green, purple, etc.)." Keirstyn Reed recently dyed her hair bright red, and says on the first day of school, Sussex Academy Director Dr. Patricia Oliphant pulled her aside in the hallway.More
A Selbyville mother says her daughter's rights were infringed upon when Sussex Academy leadership told her to dye her bright red hair.
Sussex Academy's handbook states that "Hair color that does not occur naturally is unacceptable (e.g. fuchsia, green, purple, etc.)." Keirstyn Reed recently dyed her hair bright red, and says on the first day of school, Sussex Academy Director Dr. Patricia Oliphant pulled her aside in the hallway.More
The organization recently purchased their second sober living house, called "Rob's House." It can house 10-12 men, compared to their first property "Mac's House" which houses eight.More
The organization recently purchased their second sober living house, called "Rob's House." It can house 10-12 men, compared to their first property "Mac's House" which houses eight.More