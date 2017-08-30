Frankford Man and His Team Gear Up To Deploy To Texas

Frankford, De.- Robert Keefer of Frankford and five of his teammates are getting ready for a 20 hour drive to Texas. His business, H2O, is spending the week collecting donations that may ease the burden for the folks who've lost it all.

Keefer is no stranger to destruction caused by mother nature, he's been working in disaster relief for over 17 years.

"I've been through Hurricane Katrina, Rita, Hurricane Ike, when it hit Houston and a whole bunch of others," he said.

According to Keefer, the damage being caused by Tropical Storm Harvey is on another level.

"When it comes to just pure amounts of flooding and water damaged homes, that's up there with Katrina, the recovery efforts and the rebuild are probably going to take years and years," he said.

Which is why he and his team are filling cars with supplies and heading to Texas on Friday.

H2O took to facebook to ask people to donate to various locations.

Hunter Outten, an H2O employee, spent his day dropping off donation boxes at businesses throughout Sussex County.

He understands the severity of the situation.

"All those people down there need all the help they can get at this time for one of the possibly most costly natural disasters in America's time frame," said Outten.

H2O's founder isn't just a good samaritan, his area of expertise may be exactly what folks in Texas need.

"I've got over 30 certifications from water damage, structural dry, mold remediation, mold inspection. I'm going to help also spread the knowledge that I have of how to properly clean and store your house so people don't have the risk to their health later on," he said.

H20 will be collecting drop off donations until September 19th.

Bellow are a list on the participating donor locations:

H2O Pro Location: 34407 Dupont Blvd Unit 8 Frankford DE

Millville Volunteer Fire Company

Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company

Giggle Bug Early Learning Center:

213 W State St, Millsboro, DE 19966

Lewes Volunteer Fire Company

Kmart: Rehoboth Beach DE

Dollar Tree: Selbyville, DE