Hearing Planned on Proposed Poultry Plant Expansion in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) - State environmental officials are holding a public hearing on a proposed expansion of a poultry processing plant in Millsboro.



Thursday evening's hearing involves a request by Mountaire Farms for a Coastal Zone Act permit to build and operate a third production line in a 5,300 square foot expansion at its facility on John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro.



Environmental officials say the expansion would result in increased air emissions of about three tons a year from natural gas burned in existing boilers to provide heat for scalding.



It would also result in wastewater discharges increasing from 2.3 million gallons a day to 2.4 million gallons a day.