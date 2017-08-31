Rising Tide Campaign to Help Young Victims of Hurricane Harvey - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rising Tide Campaign to Help Children Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Posted: 08/31/2017 08:28:00 -04:00 Updated:

Flooding from Hurricane Harvey has displaced tens of thousands of people in the Houston and surrounding area.

The widespread devastation caused by Harvey has prompted Sherwood Automotive's Rising Tide program to ask you to help us provide financial donations for the youngest victims of this historic storm. To make this happen, Sherwood Automotive has teamed up with WBOC's Bless Our Children campaign.

Every cent you donate to the Bless Our Children program through September will go directly to charities helping children affected by this disaster.  

Click here to donate to Bless Our Children or you can mail a check to Bless Our Children, c/o WBOC, 1729 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801.       

The Bless Our Children campaign is administered by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non- profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grandmother Killed, 2 Grandchildren Injured in Laurel Crash

    Grandmother Killed, Grandchildren Injured in Laurel Crash

    08/30/2017 13:16:00 -04:002017-08-30 17:16:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-08-30 17:53:38 GMT
    LAUREL, Del.- A crash in Laurel is under investigation after a grandmother died and two of her grandchildren were injured on Tuesday night, according to Delaware State Police. DSP said 60-year-old Carman L. Williams, of Philadelphia,More
    A crash in Laurel, Del. is under investigation after a grandmother died and two of her grandchildren were injured on Tuesday night, according to Delaware State Police.More

  • Judge Orders Bright Rock Christian Academy to Stop Issuing Diplomas

    Judge Orders Bright Rock Christian Academy to Stop Issuing Diplomas

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 22:49:54 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 22:49:54 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- A Delaware Superior Court Judge this month ordered Bright Rock Christian Academy in Dover to stop issuing diplomas until it complies with investigators from the state Department of Justice who are looking into complaints about the organizMore
    DOVER, Del. --- A Delaware Superior Court Judge this month ordered Bright Rock Christian Academy in Dover to stop issuing diplomas until it complies with investigators from the state Department of Justice who are looking into complaints about the organizMore

  • Tires Stolen From Georgetown Car Dealership

    Tires Stolen From Georgetown Car Dealership

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:55:23 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:55:23 GMT
    Anyone with information about the theft or about this car is asked to contact Delaware State Police.Anyone with information about the theft or about this car is asked to contact Delaware State Police.
    Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people involved with stealing tires from a car dealership near Georgetown, Delaware State Police said.More
    Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people involved with stealing tires from a car dealership near Georgetown, Delaware State Police said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dover Police Makes Changes After Dog Shooting

    Dover Police Makes Changes After Dog Shooting

    Dover Police Corporal Mark Hoffman says police now have a deal with the Kent County SPCA to handle canine remains after an Italian Mastiff named "Brown" was shot and killed during a police arrest on August 2nd.

    More

    Dover Police Corporal Mark Hoffman says police now have a deal with the Kent County SPCA to handle canine remains after an Italian Mastiff named "Brown" was shot and killed during a police arrest on August 2nd.

    More

  • New Recovery Home Opens in Seaford

    New Recovery Home Opens in Seaford

    The organization recently purchased their second sober living house, called "Rob's House." It can house 10-12 men, compared to their first property "Mac's House" which houses eight.

    More

    The organization recently purchased their second sober living house, called "Rob's House." It can house 10-12 men, compared to their first property "Mac's House" which houses eight.

    More

  • Judge Orders Bright Rock Christian Academy to Stop Issuing Diplomas

    Judge Orders Bright Rock Christian Academy to Stop Issuing Diplomas

    A Delaware Superior Court Judge this month ordered Bright Rock Christian Academy in Dover to stop issuing diplomas until it complies with investigators from the state Department of Justice who are looking into complaints about the organization.

    The judge on Aug. 4 said Bright Rock its principals were in contempt and were ordered to stop "soliciting, offering, charging for, or attempting to offer or charge for diploma or education services in Delaware..."

    More

    A Delaware Superior Court Judge this month ordered Bright Rock Christian Academy in Dover to stop issuing diplomas until it complies with investigators from the state Department of Justice who are looking into complaints about the organization.

    The judge on Aug. 4 said Bright Rock its principals were in contempt and were ordered to stop "soliciting, offering, charging for, or attempting to offer or charge for diploma or education services in Delaware..."

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices