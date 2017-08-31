Rising Tide Campaign to Help Children Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Flooding from Hurricane Harvey has displaced tens of thousands of people in the Houston and surrounding area.

The widespread devastation caused by Harvey has prompted Sherwood Automotive's Rising Tide program to ask you to help us provide financial donations for the youngest victims of this historic storm. To make this happen, Sherwood Automotive has teamed up with WBOC's Bless Our Children campaign.

Every cent you donate to the Bless Our Children program through September will go directly to charities helping children affected by this disaster.

Click here to donate to Bless Our Children or you can mail a check to Bless Our Children, c/o WBOC, 1729 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801.

The Bless Our Children campaign is administered by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non- profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.