Premium Costs Are Set to Jump as Maryland Approves Rates

Dover Police Corporal Mark Hoffman says police now have a deal with the Kent County SPCA to handle canine remains after an Italian Mastiff named "Brown" was shot and killed during a police arrest on August 2nd.More
The organization recently purchased their second sober living house, called "Rob's House." It can house 10-12 men, compared to their first property "Mac's House" which houses eight.More
A Delaware Superior Court Judge this month ordered Bright Rock Christian Academy in Dover to stop issuing diplomas until it complies with investigators from the state Department of Justice who are looking into complaints about the organization.
The judge on Aug. 4 said Bright Rock its principals were in contempt and were ordered to stop "soliciting, offering, charging for, or attempting to offer or charge for diploma or education services in Delaware..."More
