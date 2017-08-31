Delaware State Senator Brian Bushweller Won't Seek Re-Election

DOVER, Del.- Delaware state Sen. Brian Bushweller says he won't seek re-election in 2018, potentially complicating Democratic efforts to retain a majority in the General Assembly's upper chamber.

In a statement, Bushweller said ending his run as the senator for the 17th district, which includes sections of Dover, Camden, and Wyoming, wasn't an easy decision.

"As of Election Day next year, I will be 73-years-old and will have served in the Senate for 10 years. It appears that Rocky and I both have at least several good years ahead of us and we look forward to spending those years with each other and with our five children, their spouses and significant others and our 10 grandchildren," he said.

Bushweller's announcement comes at a time when Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate by only one seat.

That majority was sealed this year after a special election in New Castle County for a Middletown-area seat formerly held by Bethany Hall-Long, who was elected to lieutenant governor in 2016. Stephanie Hansen's victory in that contest broke a brief 10-member deadlock between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

Voter registration records for the 17th Senate District show Democrats hold an advantage of nearly 16,000 to Republicans' 7,240.

In 2016, Democrats held a similar advantage in Senate District 7, located in the Elsmere area of New Castle County, but Republican Anthony Delcollo defeated Sen. President Pro-Tempore Patty Blevins.