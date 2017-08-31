Former Showell Firefighter Pleads Guilty to Theft

SHOWELL, Md.- The former treasurer of the Showell Volunteer Fire Company has pleaded guilty to stealing money to make personal purchases.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Mark Widgeon of Snow Hill pleaded guilty to theft scheme of $500 or more.

Widgeon was sentenced to 15 years in prison with all but five suspended followed by five years supervised probation. The former volunteer firefighter was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Back in 2013, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations determined Mark Widgeon of Snow Hill used the fire company's back account for personal transactions from 2009 to 2012.