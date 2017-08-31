Del. DOC Searching for Dover Offender

Man Absconded from Dover Correctional Center - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Correction is searching for an offender who failed to return to the Morris Community Correctional Center in Dover on Thursday. 

The DOC said 33-year-old Joel Miller, with a last known address of Dover, was granted a work pass but did not return to the MCCC as required.  The DOC issued a warrant for escape after conviction.

According to the DOC, Miller was serving time for violation of probation: theft less than $1,500. 

Miller is described as white, 5-foot-9 and with a tattoo on his right arm, according to the DOC.  The Level 4 facility is asking that anyone with information call 800-542-9524 or their local police department. 

