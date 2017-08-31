Del. DOC Searching for Dover Offender

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Correction is searching for an offender who failed to return to the Morris Community Correctional Center in Dover on Thursday.

The DOC said 33-year-old Joel Miller, with a last known address of Dover, was granted a work pass but did not return to the MCCC as required. The DOC issued a warrant for escape after conviction.

According to the DOC, Miller was serving time for violation of probation: theft less than $1,500.

Miller is described as white, 5-foot-9 and with a tattoo on his right arm, according to the DOC. The Level 4 facility is asking that anyone with information call 800-542-9524 or their local police department.