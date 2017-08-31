Salisbury Zoo Hosts Fundraiser to Repair Damaged Owl Exhibit

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo hosted a fundraiser Thursday night to raise repair funds for the park's damaged owl exhibit.

The exhibit was damaged late last month after a tree fell onto the enclosure during a storm.

Two owls were rescued from the exhibit. One owl flew away, but park officials say it has been spotted flying around the park.

The "Give a Hoot!" after-hours mixer featured food, beer, wine, and live music.

The zoo has a fundraising goal of $5,000 to complete these unanticipated repairs.

The zoo has also set up an online crowdfunding page has also been set up to collect funds.