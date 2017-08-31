Car Crash Leads to Electrical Outages in Somerset County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Car Crash Leads to Electrical Outages in Somerset County

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A car crash led to electrical outages in Somerset County Thursday.

Around 10:27 a.m., a car traveling south on Somerset Avenue crossed over to the north bound lane and struck an utility pole, police said.

The pole was damaged and caused electrical service to be disrupted for a few hours.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Dominique Kaley Robinson of Laurel, Maryland, was taken to PRMC for the treatment of minor injuries, police said.

According to the Princess Anne Police Department, the crash remains under investigation.

