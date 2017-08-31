Maryland Senators Urge Mnuchin to Reconsider Tubman on the Twent - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senators Urge Mnuchin to Reconsider Tubman on the Twenty-Dollar Bill

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) wrote a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin today asking him to not abandon plans to put Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill.

The letter comes in response to Mnuchin's refusal to comment on moving forward with this plan in an interview earlier today. 

Placing Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill was originally proposed by the Obama administration. In April 2016, then-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced that Tubman would replace President Andrew Jackson as the face of the bill.

In their letter, Van Hollen and Cardin wrote that Tubman was deserving of the honor, as she would be the first African-American on paper currency as well as the only woman on currently-circulated bills.

“Those we honor on currency make a statement about our nation and our values,” the Senators wrote in the letter. “We urge you to move forward to honor Harriet Tubman and make a strong statement about our nation’s commitment to equality and justice.”

 

