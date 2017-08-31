People in Caroline County Call on State Lawmakers To Fight Drug - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

People in Caroline County Call on State Lawmakers To Fight Drug Epidemic

Posted: 08/31/2017 18:26:00 -04:00

DENTON, Md. - There were battlecries at the Fed Up! Rally in Denton.

Mark Mitsch organized Thursday's event. He says he struggled with heroin for twenty years, but looking to recover, he and his mom, Cathy Bowrey, say they couldn't find enough help.

"The doors just kept closing. Everytime you thought you had a lead to get somewhere, it just fell out from under you," Mitsch said.

To get clean, Mitsch remained persistent.

"I went to our county health department and finally pushed enough to get a grant," Mitsch said. "I got treatment through that grant."

That's why he and Bowrey hope the Fed Up! Rally sends a clear message.

"We're fed up," Bowrey said. "We're tired of hearing that they're going to do something and they're not acting."

It's a rally calling Maryland state to action.

"We share that concern," said State Delegate Johhny Mautz. "This is a huge problem."

Mautz says the state is trying its best to keep up with the epidemic.

"The government's trying to catch up," Mautz said. "But this a problem the government isn't necessarily going to be abe to fix."

Mautz says the best solution is community and government working together.

"We have to outsmart the epidemic," Mautz said.

That's one solution Mitsch and Bowrey say they can agree on.

"It's not just going to take one certain branch of government or you know just the community," Mitsch said. "We all have to step in together and just do our part."

 

 

