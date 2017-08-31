Salisbury Red Cross Volunteer Deploying To Texas

SALISBURY, Md.- Tropical Storm Harvey may be moving away from Texas but folks in Texas are still dealing with the aftermath of that storm. Seeing the severity of the storm, The Red Cross quickly reached out to its volunteers and Kate Kent of Salisbury answered that call.

Apart from being a Red Cross volunteer, Kent is also a student counselor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

So it's safe to say, she knows a thing or two about helping people.

She's one of the dozens of volunteers from Delmarva who are deploying to Texas, she's set to leave on Sunday.

"The reason I'm going really is a bunch of different reasons, seeds that have been planted with me from my parents and my growing up through my experiences as a counselor. I'm motivated by others who have given back, and I think.. why not?," she said.

Kate began volunteering as a disaster responder for the Red Cross in 2011.

Kate's gone through shelter supervisor and mental health training, and The Red Cross was looking for people to fill that role.

"I started getting e-mails and phone calls and I immediately went to my supervisor to see if they could release me from my work here to go," she said.

UMES's Vice President, Michael Harp, granted Kate a two week leave.

According to him, the State of Maryland has a policy in place that allows State employees to leave work for volunteering purposes.

But regardless of that, he says, it was as no brainer.

"Oh, it just made sense to me to allow Kate to be able to do this, and be able to go down to Houston and provide services to people who need it most," he said.

As for the students who depend on Kate's counseling services.

"All of them have said to me that they're really happy and excited that I'm able to go and respond and they're supportive of me," said Kate.

But with her deployment only a few days away, Kate and her wife have a lot of their plates.

"We have a small farm and some animals, and I'm also having a new septic system put in, so there's a lot to manage. On top of that there are little things like, I don't get e-mail on my cellphone and I have to figured it all out between now and then," she said.

Although there's little time to prepare, Kate believes there's plenty of reward in giving back.