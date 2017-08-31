Horse and Buggy Collides With Car, Closes Roads in Hartly

HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash south of Hartly.

Around 8:05 p.m. Thursday, a car collided with a horse and buggy at the intersection of Halltown Road and Hartly Road, police said.

Injuries have been reported in the crash, but the exact number and extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, police said.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Halltown Road are currently closed in the area. Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes of travel.

WBOC will update you as we continue to learn more about this crash.