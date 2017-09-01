Party in Dover Apartment Ends With Assaults, Shots Fired

Dover Police Corporal Mark Hoffman says police now have a deal with the Kent County SPCA to handle canine remains after an Italian Mastiff named "Brown" was shot and killed during a police arrest on August 2nd.More
Some business owners in Ocean City are worried about the future of their business.
Decisions made under the Trump Administration could eliminate the J-1 Exchange Visitor program. The Wall Street Journal reports reductions could be made as part of President Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" executive order.More
There were battle cries at the Fed Up! rally in Denton. Mark Mitsch organized Thursday's event. He says he struggled with heroin for 20 years, but looking to recover, he and his mom, Cathy Bowrey, say they couldn't find enough help.More