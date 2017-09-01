Party in Dover Apartment Ends With Assaults, Shots Fired

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say an early Friday morning party at the Alder Park Apartments in Dover took a violent turn when two people were assaulted and shots fired.

Police said that at around 1:25 a.m. Friday, troopers were called to a report of shots fired at building K of the apartment complex, located 51 Webbs Lane.

As troopers and officers from the Dover Police Department arrived on scene, multiple people and vehicles were observed fleeing from the area. Police said the ensuing investigation determined that there was a party taking place in one of the apartments when an argument ensued between two unknown men in the living room. A 20-year-old woman attempted to break up the argument when one of the male suspects struck her in the forehead with a handgun, according to police. The same suspect also struck a 20-year-old man on his forehead, police said. At some point, the suspect discharged the firearm inside the apartment.

Both victims were transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as black, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, 200-210 pounds, with a beard, and wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants. He was armed with an unknown type handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective D. Saucier at 302-698-8438. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.