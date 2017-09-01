Ocean City Beach Patrol Encourages Safe Swimming Labor Day Weekend

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Beach Patrol has seen a spike in water rescues since Tuesday's storm.

Officials said there were at least 60 rescues yesterday, compared to the normal average of 25 a day.

Officials said strong rip currents are still an issue on beaches.

"It's rough. I mean, the water's rough. The wind's rough. The sand's rough," said Jamie Keller of Pennsylvania.

Keller said she will be taking caution before heading into the water this holiday weekend with her kids.

"So keeping them in knee deep water or less probably will be what it is, and that's what it's been all summer. It's just continually getting worse because the rip tide has been awful this year," said Keller.

The high number of water rescues alarmed some beach-goers.

"It's just really scary because it's such a huge weekend, being labor day weekend, big holiday weekend for a lot of people so definitely be careful. There's going to be a lot of people out here," said Meg O'Connor of Pennsylvania.

Still, folks said some strong winds won't sour the last days of summer in Ocean City.

"Ocean City. Labor Day. Couldn't be any better," said Keller.

Beach Patrol said they expect the rip currents to ease a bit this weekend, but officials will continue to monitor the waters.

Swimmers are urged to make sure a lifeguard is on-duty nearby before they head into the waters.