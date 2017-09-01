Dover Police Announce Death of Officer

DOVER, Del -The Dover Police Department announced that Cpl. Thomas Hannon died early Friday morning while surrounded by his family at Christiana Hospital. Hannon's death was the result of medical complications, stemming from a leg injury he suffered in the line of duty in 2012, the department said. Hannon was 42.

Hannon served with Dover police since 2005. During his time with the department, he served in the Patrol Unit, Quality of Life unit, the Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit, and as a K9 officer in the Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit.

Hannon received the 2006 Officer of the Quarter award, two distinguished unit awards, a DUI enforcement award, numerous perfect attendance awards, and two life saving awards. Hannon earned the life saving awards in 2008 when he helped save a woman after she stopped breathing and in 2009 when he rescued a handicapped woman from a burning home, according to police.

"Cpl. Thomas Hannon was a big part of the Dover Police Department family. His larger than life personality, sense of humor, and his unwavering commitment to the citizens of Dover will be greatly missed by all. We lost an excellent police officer, friend and, brother . Cpl.Hannon's family lost an even better husband, father, son, and brother as well. Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time, and we are committed to keeping Corporal Thomas Hannon's memory alive and supporting the entire Hannon family during this tragic time," Chief Marvin Mailey said in a prepared statement.

The department said it would share more information as it becomes available.