Car Chase Results in Multiple Charges for Harrington Man

Posted: 09/01/2017 18:40:00 -04:00 Updated:
MILFORD, Del.- A Harrington man was arrested after a brief chase by Milford police Thursday night.

An officer was parked when a 2008 Cadillac drove past westbound on Northwest 10th Street towards North DuPont Boulevard. The officer noticed a strong smell of what he believed to be marijuana coming from the car, and attempted to stop it, police said.

According to police, the driver, later identified as Damal J. Moore, didn't stop and led the officer on a chase. Moore drove onto Airport Road and towards a construction barrier for a road closure. He then proceeded to turn around at the barrier and drove back towards North DuPont Boulevard and went southbound at a high speed, police said.

The officer was able to get Moore to stop on South DuPont Boulevard near Old Shawnee Road.

Moore was arrested without incident, police said.

A search of his car resulted in police discovering 5.3 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Moore was charged with 17 counts of reckless endangering first degree, attempt to deliver a prescription drug, disregarding a police officer signal, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, driving a vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speed, five counts of failure to signal and speeding in excess of posted limits.

He was sentenced at Justice of the Peace Court #3 in Georgetown, where bail was set at $91,900 secured. He remains at the Sussex Correctional Institution. 

Moore is scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing. 

 

 

 

 

