People React to U.S. Treasury Secretary's Refusal to Commit Harriet Tubman to $20 Bill

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It was set to be Harriet Tubman in and Andrew Jackson out.

But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in an interview on Friday, that's not the case anymore.

"I would really ask the Treasury Secretary to think about the importance of this decision to a lot of people and what it says symbolically," said Kathleen Wherthey.

Wherthey, who visited the Harriet Tubman Center on Friday, wants Secretary Mnuchin to reconsider.

"I think with what particularly happened in Charlottesville recently, we can't treat racial relations as a backburner issue," said Wherthey.

Others visiting the Center on Friday all seemed to agree with her.

But just miles away, some people lie Adrien Hansen - don't.

"I already notified the bank, if they put her picture on the twenty dollar bill, don't give me any of them. I'll refuse to take them," Hansen said.

He says Andrew Jackson should stay.

"Some people have been misrepresented. I just don't think she deserves what she's getting," Hansen said.

Secretary Mnuchin said instead of focusing on the twenty dollar bill, he'd rather focus on the nation's counterfeit bills.

A focus that Wherthey says should be on America's history.

"It's time to tell both sides of the American story, so I really think it's appropriate and timely to put Harriet Tubman on the bill," Wherthey said.

Maryland State Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen sent Secretary Mnuchin a letter on Friday. The letter asked Secretary Mnuchin to move forward and put Tubman's face on the $20 bill. If everything goes a planned, the new $20 bills could start appearing as soon as 2020.

 

