Mother Births Child on Route 50

BERLIN, M.d--A mother of four from Berlin, welcomed her newest addition to the family on August 28. 27-year-old Brittany Sumski gave birth while driving along Route 50. She was on her way to the hospital. Sumski says it's a moment she will never forget.

"I don't think we are going to make it to the hospital and it hit me all at once that I was going to have that baby in the car--then he pulled over so we could have the baby...it was no other option, says Sumski." 

Brittney says she started having serious cramps at around 4 a.m. in the morning. It turns out those cramps were contractions and Brittney was in labor. 

Ethan's father, Andrew, helped deliver his baby in the front seat of their truck. 


"Pulled over, caught the baby, then they told me to wait three minutes and tie the shoestring around the umbilical cord," says Andrew. 

Ethan's big sister, Mila, couldn't believe her mommy gave birth in a car. 

"I was so surprised when my grandmother told me, I was almost in tears because I was so happy. I was like running around super fast," says Mila Miller.

Brittney say's she's not surprised her cramps were actually contractions. She says she's experienced those very same cramps with all three of her daughters. 

 

 

