Structure Fire Reported in Gumboro - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Structure Fire Reported in Gumboro

Posted: 09/03/2017 11:12:00 -04:00 Updated:

GUMBORO, Del. - A structure fire incident has been reported at around 3 a.m. in Gumboro, Delaware in Sussex County. 

The incident was reported to require mutual aid to be dispatched as it was a heavy fire incident.

It was reported to happen at a dwelling along Pear Tree Rd. in Sussex County. No injuries have been reported at this time.

 

